Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Opsens from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

OPSSF opened at $1.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28. Opsens has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

