Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO John Bissell Sells 30,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,077.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Origin Materials Price Performance
Shares of ORGN stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $7.42.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
