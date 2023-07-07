Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Trading Down 9.2%

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report)’s share price fell 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$17.60 and last traded at C$18.57. 888,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 441,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on OR. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of C$59.59 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.6494418 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$108,794.00. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

