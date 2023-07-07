Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $24.50 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 355,142.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,612,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after acquiring an additional 905,863 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 855,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 582,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 346.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 465,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 4th quarter worth about $6,985,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

