Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

OC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised Owens Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.08.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OC stock opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $132.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

