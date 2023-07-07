PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,241 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $81.82 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $85.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

