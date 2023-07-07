Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $363.99

Pacific Assets Trust plc (LON:PAC – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 363.99 ($4.62) and traded as high as GBX 369.12 ($4.68). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.62), with a volume of 130,880 shares.

Pacific Assets Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £441.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,600.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 363.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 360.62.

Get Pacific Assets Trust alerts:

Pacific Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Pacific Assets Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Pacific Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Pacific Assets Trust

Pacific Assets Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Impey acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 350 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($31,095.32). 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.