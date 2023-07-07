Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.26

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and traded as low as $5.90. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 1,193 shares traded.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 23.2%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services. It is also involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.