Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($72.04) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($71.68). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($72.04), with a volume of 388,508 shares trading hands.
Paddy Power Betfair Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,676 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,676. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.
Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile
Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
