Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.42. Paladin Energy shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 316,330 shares trading hands.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

About Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Limited develops, explores for, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company also holds 70% interest in the Michelin project that covers an area of 52,250 hectares located in Labrador, Canada; and 100% interest in the Mount Isa project that consists of six mineral development licenses located in Queensland, Australia.

