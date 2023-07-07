Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTN opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.65. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

