Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in June

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 320,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 766.11% and a negative return on equity of 278.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Palatin Technologies
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
