Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Josh D. Paul Sells 250 Shares

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $253.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $258.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 402.23, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.44.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

