Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.23.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 305.62, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,472,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.