Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Short Interest Update

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,400 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 489,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Palomar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $56.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palomar will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $120,660.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $528,440 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

