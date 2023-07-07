Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,409,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 1,742,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
