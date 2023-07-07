Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,409,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 1,742,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Shares of PTHRF opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.42. Pantheon Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

