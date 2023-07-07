Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.12

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.12 and traded as low as $20.76. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 48,904 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.13.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $396.19 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

