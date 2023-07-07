Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

