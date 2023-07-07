PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.35.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.16. PayPal has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 76,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,415,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

