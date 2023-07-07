Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth $1,340,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 208,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

MD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pediatrix Medical Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,461.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 33,000 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $437,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,458.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock worth $867,934 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $13.35 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $491.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.38 million. Equities analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

