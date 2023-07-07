Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.43

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.43 and last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 66902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pegasystems from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

Pegasystems Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $325.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 28.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $42,666.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,796,000 after buying an additional 1,164,581 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after buying an additional 638,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,212,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

