Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 940 ($11.93) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.23) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.42) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.66) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,000.83 ($12.70).

LON:PNN opened at GBX 682.50 ($8.66) on Thursday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 679.50 ($8.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,047 ($13.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 788.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 852.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.67. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,263.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 29.77 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

In related news, insider Paul Boote sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 712 ($9.04), for a total value of £74,048 ($93,981.47). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 55 shares of company stock worth $44,834. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

