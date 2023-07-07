Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAG opened at $168.52 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

