Peter Radovich Sells 1,425 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) COO Peter Radovich sold 1,425 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $36,551.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $966,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $998.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $19,315,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 258.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $14,450,000.

MIRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.