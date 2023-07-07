Petro Matad’s (MATD) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Petro Matad Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of MATD stock opened at GBX 5.91 ($0.08) on Thursday. Petro Matad has a 1 year low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 7.10 ($0.09). The stock has a market cap of £65.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.91 and a current ratio of 11.96.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

