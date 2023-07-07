PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of PCN opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.58.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
Read More
