PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 63,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 119,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PCN opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

