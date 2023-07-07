Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNFP opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

