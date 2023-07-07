Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,226,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE PXD opened at $202.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.58. The company has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

