Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) Head-To-Head Survey

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Free Report) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Planet Labs PBC and Airspan Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Labs PBC 0 1 7 0 2.88 Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus price target of $6.60, indicating a potential upside of 107.87%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Airspan Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Labs PBC $203.83 million 4.30 -$161.97 million ($0.57) -5.57 Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Airspan Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Planet Labs PBC.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Labs PBC and Airspan Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Labs PBC -74.60% -25.95% -20.33% Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university. It serves agriculture, civil government, civil and intelligence, drought response, science programs, energy and infrastructure, finance and insurance, forestry and land, mapping, maritime, planet federal, and nonprofit program markets. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

