Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $137.63

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.63 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 137.84 ($1.75). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 135.80 ($1.72), with a volume of 569,072 shares traded.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.13. The company has a market capitalization of £438.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,790.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Global Financials Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.