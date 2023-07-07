Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 115,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 930.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

PSKOF opened at C$18.25 on Friday. Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of C$18.25 and a twelve month high of C$18.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.25.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Company Profile

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, and upstream business. The company offers petrol, diesel, LPG, and biofuels; aviation fuels; heating oils; aromatics, including phenol, benzene, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, benzene-toulene fraction, and naphthalene concentrate; olefins; polyolefins; plastics; glycols; nitrogen fertilizers; and other products, such as acetone, ethylene oxide, masterbatch, advanced technical carbon black Chezacarb, caprolactam, soda lye, and sodium hypochlorite.

