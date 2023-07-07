Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,456 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Portman Ridge Finance were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.02 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 34.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.88%. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently -106.56%.

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

