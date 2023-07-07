Prabhakar Raghavan Sells 16,083 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average is $104.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

