PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.06

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.06 and traded as high as C$23.88. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$23.82, with a volume of 377,513 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. The business had revenue of C$126.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.9449204 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.