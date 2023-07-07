Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Sells $208,400.00 in Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $208,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,240,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,674,370.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $382,900.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $246,500.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of PRST stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Presto Automation Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRST. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Presto Automation during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Presto Automation during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

