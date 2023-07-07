ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

ProAssurance Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRA stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.74 million, a PE ratio of -306.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProAssurance by 19.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,535,000 after buying an additional 111,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

