Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $146.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $131.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a twelve month low of $109.42 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.35.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Progressive news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after purchasing an additional 608,635 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after buying an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,464,343,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

