ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.36. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 3,038,810 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCO. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 6.5% in the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 606,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

