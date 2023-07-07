ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $65.84

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $68.22. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $67.78, with a volume of 654,370 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,010.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,481.34.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

