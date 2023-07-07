Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PB. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.10.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:PB opened at $55.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

