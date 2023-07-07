Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

PTGX opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 350,669 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,689.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,761 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

