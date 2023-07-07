Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %
PTGX opened at $23.66 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 814,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 350,669 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,689.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 217,761 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.
