Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up to $22.31

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $22.31, but opened at $23.51. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.41, with a volume of 544,186 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PTGX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 68.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 112,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile



Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

