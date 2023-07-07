PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 7,500 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $894,946.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PubMatic Trading Down 3.5 %

PubMatic stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in PubMatic by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 108,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $5,863,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 42.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

