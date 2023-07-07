PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $39,277.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $39,277.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,829.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Amar K. Goel sold 1,309 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $22,933.68.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after purchasing an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,271,000 after purchasing an additional 346,503 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.