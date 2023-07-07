PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 3,436 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

