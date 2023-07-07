PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Mukul Kumar Sells 3,436 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,436 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $62,191.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PubMatic stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48 and a beta of 0.85. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.60.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 236.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.
