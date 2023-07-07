PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Oppenheimer

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.79.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 71.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

