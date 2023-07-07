Pure Storage (PSTG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) in the last few weeks:

7/3/2023 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $42.00.

6/16/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00.

6/16/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $42.00.

6/16/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00.

6/6/2023 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/2/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $42.00.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $39.00.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $41.00.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $40.00.

6/1/2023 – Pure Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00.

5/29/2023 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/19/2023 – Pure Storage was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/11/2023 – Pure Storage was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $38.36.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,000.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,646 shares of company stock worth $5,651,667. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

