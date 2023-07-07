Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research cut Qualys from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.13.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $124.26 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $1,083,456.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,667,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,293,898.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

