RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Up 22.6% in June

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RADCOM Stock Performance

RDCM opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a P/E ratio of -119.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in RADCOM by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.