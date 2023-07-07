Rajat Suri Sells 70,000 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTFree Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,968.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 3rd, Rajat Suri sold 40,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $208,400.00.
  • On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $246,500.00.
  • On Monday, June 26th, Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $119,250.00.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRST opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Presto Automation Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.40.

Presto Automation (NASDAQ:PRSTFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

(Free Report)

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

