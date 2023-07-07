Rajat Suri Sells 70,000 Shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Stock

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,256,968.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Rajat Suri sold 40,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $208,400.00.

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $246,500.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $119,250.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRST opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Presto Automation Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presto Automation

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presto Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital raised shares of Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Presto Automation

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

