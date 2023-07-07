Raju Mohan Sells 30,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,512,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,050,395.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,030,800.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,178,400.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $268,487.55.

VTYX stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31.

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

